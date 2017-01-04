Harman's Ignite platform helps your car talk to your house

The Ignite platform, as Harman calls it, is "an end-to-end platform that enables connectivity, device management, application enablement, analytics and managed services capabilities." With this platform, manufacturers will be able to add a slew of smart features to vehicles like allowing them to interact with each other, as well as your smart home and city infrastructures as well.

For example, when you pull into your driveway, your car's and home's independent IoT systems would be able to seamlessly communicate, opening the garage door, turning on the house lights and turning off the security system. It could also allow vehicles to communicate and swap telemetric data while on the road, accelerating the adoption of self-driving vehicles.

In fact, as the new sharing economy takes shape, OEMs will be able to enable fleet-wide car sharing and ride sharing schemes where user profiles are stored in the cloud and downloaded to "blank" loaner cars. This would allow fleet operators to personalize things like seat position, destinations and radio settings before drivers get in the car. Additionally, the platform will also help better manage fleets of vehicles by uploading telemetrics and vehicle analytics to the cloud for central management so cars can be taken in for service before they break down on the side of the road.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.