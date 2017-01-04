Hisense's laser projector promises a 100-inch 4K screen for $13K

After a few years of absence, laser projectors are back: First LG announced one, and now Hisense has too. Unlike LG's 1080p beamer, however, this short-throw projector can display a 100-inch 4K image from just a few inches away, and 2,700 lumens that will make it usable in the daytime. Dubbed 4K Laser Cast TV, the package is HDR compatible and will include a 5.1 audio system when it goes on sale this summer.
If you prefer standard televisions, Hisense is delivering its first 4K Roku models, including a Dolby Vision-ready 75-inch model with a price tag of just $2,000. Its other 4K televisions will range in size all the way up to 86 inches, with a $6,000, for a standard 4K model, while the high-end ULED technology with local dimming tops out at 75-inches for $6,000.
Hisense isn't the most well-known TV brand at CES (although now that it owns the Sharp name and technology you might already have one and not know it), but announcing prices along with new products is certainly one way to stand out.
Hisense 100H10D Series – 4K Laser Cast TV
- HDR compatible
- 5.1 Sound Channel
- 82% NTSC
- Motion 120
- Ultra short-throw projector technology
- 5.1 Channel Sound (wireless rears and subwoofer)
- $12,999.99
Hisense H10D Series – 4K Smart ULED® TV
- Ultra HD Premium™
- Quantum dot wide color gamut
- Full array local dimming
- Motion 480
- UHD upscaler
- Smart TV with full web browser
- Dbx-tv® award winning sound
- Bluetooth 4.0 audio output
- 70" $2,999.99
- 75" $5,999.99
Hisense H9D Plus Series – 4K Smart ULED® TV
- HDR compatible
- Wide color gamut
- Edge-lit local dimming (50", 55", 65")
- Direct-lit local dimming (75")
- Motion 240
- UHD upscaler
- Smart TV with full web browser
- 4K media player
- Dbx-tv® award winning sound
- Bluetooth 4.0 audio
- 50" $999.99
- 55" $1,299.99
- 65" $1,999.99
- 75" $2,499.99
Hisense H9D Series – 4K Smart ULED® TV
- HDR compatible
- Wide color gamut
- Edge-lit local dimming
- Motion 120
- UHD upscaler
- Smart TV with full web browser
- 4K media player
- Dbx-tv® award winning sound
- Bluetooth 4.0 audio
- 50" $699.99
- 55" $899.99
- 65" $1,299.99
Hisense H8D Series – 4K Smart TV
- HDR compatible
- Direct-lit local dimming
- Motion 120
- UHD upscaler
- Smart TV with full web browser
- 4K media player
- Dbx-tv® award winning sound
- 50" $549.99
- 55" $649.99
- 65" $999.99
- 86" $5,999.99
Hisense H7D Series – 4K Smart TV
- HDR compatible
- Motion 120
- UHD upscaler
- Smart TV with full web browser
- 4K media player
- Dbx-tv® award winning sound
- 43" $399.99
- 50" $499.99
- 55" $599.99
- 65" $899.99
4K Hisense Roku TV R6 Series
- Runs the Roku OS
- HDR 10 compatible
- 4K spotlight channel
- 4,500+ streaming channels
- 450,000+ movies and TV episodes
- Roku search across 150 top channels
- Live TV pause
- Private listening and voice search via Roku mobile app
- Headphone jack (wired)
- R6 43" $399.99
- R6 50" $449.99
- R6 55" $549.99
- R6 65" $799.99
4K Hisense Roku TV R8 Series
- All the features of the R6 Series plus:
- Dolby Vision
- Direct-lit local dimming
- R8 75" $1,999.99
Hisense Soundbars
- Bluetooth (iOS and Android compatibility
- HDMI ARC with CEC
- Optical with cable included/Coaxial
- HS201D 38" 2.0 Channel Sound (remote, dual bass port design) $79.99
- HS202D 38" 2.1 Channel Sound (built-in subwoofer, Dolby Support) $129.99
- HS211D 38" 2.1 Channel Sound (wireless subwoofer, Dolby Support) $159.99
- HS511C 40" 5.1 Surround Sound (wireless subwoofer and rears, Dolby Support) $299.99
