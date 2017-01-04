Hisense's laser projector promises a 100-inch 4K screen for $13K

If you prefer standard televisions, Hisense is delivering its first 4K Roku models, including a Dolby Vision-ready 75-inch model with a price tag of just $2,000. Its other 4K televisions will range in size all the way up to 86 inches, with a $6,000, for a standard 4K model, while the high-end ULED technology with local dimming tops out at 75-inches for $6,000.

Hisense isn't the most well-known TV brand at CES (although now that it owns the Sharp name and technology you might already have one and not know it), but announcing prices along with new products is certainly one way to stand out.

Hisense 100H10D Series – 4K Laser Cast TV

HDR compatible

5.1 Sound Channel

82% NTSC

Motion 120

Ultra short-throw projector technology

5.1 Channel Sound (wireless rears and subwoofer)

$12,999.99

Hisense H10D Series – 4K Smart ULED® TV

Ultra HD Premium™

Quantum dot wide color gamut

Full array local dimming

Motion 480

UHD upscaler

Smart TV with full web browser

Dbx-tv® award winning sound

Bluetooth 4.0 audio output

70" $2,999.99

75" $5,999.99

Hisense H9D Plus Series – 4K Smart ULED® TV

HDR compatible

Wide color gamut

Edge-lit local dimming (50", 55", 65")

Direct-lit local dimming (75")

Motion 240

UHD upscaler

Smart TV with full web browser

4K media player

Dbx-tv® award winning sound

Bluetooth 4.0 audio

50" $999.99

55" $1,299.99

65" $1,999.99

75" $2,499.99

Hisense H9D Series – 4K Smart ULED® TV

HDR compatible

Wide color gamut

Edge-lit local dimming

Motion 120

UHD upscaler

Smart TV with full web browser

4K media player

Dbx-tv® award winning sound

Bluetooth 4.0 audio

50" $699.99

55" $899.99

65" $1,299.99

Hisense H8D Series – 4K Smart TV

HDR compatible

Direct-lit local dimming

Motion 120

UHD upscaler

Smart TV with full web browser

4K media player

Dbx-tv® award winning sound

50" $549.99

55" $649.99

65" $999.99

86" $5,999.99

Hisense H7D Series – 4K Smart TV

HDR compatible

Motion 120

UHD upscaler

Smart TV with full web browser

4K media player

Dbx-tv® award winning sound

43" $399.99

50" $499.99

55" $599.99

65" $899.99

4K Hisense Roku TV R6 Series

Runs the Roku OS

HDR 10 compatible

4K spotlight channel

4,500+ streaming channels

450,000+ movies and TV episodes

Roku search across 150 top channels

Live TV pause

Private listening and voice search via Roku mobile app

Headphone jack (wired)

R6 43" $399.99

R6 50" $449.99

R6 55" $549.99

R6 65" $799.99

4K Hisense Roku TV R8 Series

All the features of the R6 Series plus:

Dolby Vision

Direct-lit local dimming

R8 75" $1,999.99

Hisense Soundbars

Bluetooth (iOS and Android compatibility

HDMI ARC with CEC

Optical with cable included/Coaxial

HS201D 38" 2.0 Channel Sound (remote, dual bass port design) $79.99

HS202D 38" 2.1 Channel Sound (built-in subwoofer, Dolby Support) $129.99

HS211D 38" 2.1 Channel Sound (wireless subwoofer, Dolby Support) $159.99

HS511C 40" 5.1 Surround Sound (wireless subwoofer and rears, Dolby Support) $299.99

