LG at CES 2017: Everything you need to know

So what was LG showing this year? More TVs and washing machines?

Well, this year was a little bit punchier than recent years. Sure, LG had to mention its home appliances but its new smart fridge was actually pretty intriguing. It houses Amazon's Alexa AI assistant for delivering awkward jokes and -- more importantly — taking Prime Pantry grocery orders with a simple voice command.

Why not just have an Amazon Echo in the kitchen?

Well, you need a fridge anyway, right?

I didn't open this post to read about fridges.

Hush. How about robots then? Or slender giant OLED TVs that attach to the wall with magnets?

Now you're talking.

LG's Hub Robots behave like an Amazon Echo with a face. Music controls, smart device connectivity -- you know the drill. It's not the first company to run with this concept and call them robots, but the company also made a giant bot to guide confused airport visitors.

Let me guess, Airport Bot.

Close: Airbot. LG didn't mention any thing about prices or where each member of its robot family will be launching, but this is CES -- this is how it goes. But how about this TV?

Are you expecting me to click that link and read? Fine... BRB.

So that's huge and thin.

Yep. This is LG's W-series, and will be landing in 65- and 77-inch sizes -- both just a few millimeters thick. (That's why they attach to walls with magnets.) However, we reckon they're likely to cost more than $5,000. We are happy to be proven wrong, LG.

Hot take: LG announced a smart fridge and giant skinny TV we actually want.

Don't mention: The dalek in the room.