Show More Results

LG at CES 2017: Everything you need to know

Robots! Skinny TVs.

Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
59m ago in AV
Comments
191 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Welcome to Las Vegas and CES 2017. Today is press day, with all the big tech companies hosting hour-long media events to show off the major products they'll be releasing over the next 12 months. First up is LG, but we'll also hear from Panasonic, Intel, Samsung and Sony by the end of this very long day.

    So what was LG showing this year? More TVs and washing machines?

    Well, this year was a little bit punchier than recent years. Sure, LG had to mention its home appliances but its new smart fridge was actually pretty intriguing. It houses Amazon's Alexa AI assistant for delivering awkward jokes and -- more importantly — taking Prime Pantry grocery orders with a simple voice command.

    Why not just have an Amazon Echo in the kitchen?

    Well, you need a fridge anyway, right?

    I didn't open this post to read about fridges.

    Hush. How about robots then? Or slender giant OLED TVs that attach to the wall with magnets?

    Now you're talking.

    LG's Hub Robots behave like an Amazon Echo with a face. Music controls, smart device connectivity -- you know the drill. It's not the first company to run with this concept and call them robots, but the company also made a giant bot to guide confused airport visitors.

    Let me guess, Airport Bot.

    Close: Airbot. LG didn't mention any thing about prices or where each member of its robot family will be launching, but this is CES -- this is how it goes. But how about this TV?

    Are you expecting me to click that link and read? Fine... BRB.

    So that's huge and thin.

    Yep. This is LG's W-series, and will be landing in 65- and 77-inch sizes -- both just a few millimeters thick. (That's why they attach to walls with magnets.) However, we reckon they're likely to cost more than $5,000. We are happy to be proven wrong, LG.

    Hot take: LG announced a smart fridge and giant skinny TV we actually want.

    Don't mention: The dalek in the room.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.
    In this article: av, ces2017, entertainment, fridge, gear, hubrobots, lg, robots, SmartFridge, wseries
    By Mat Smith @thatmatsmith
    Mat once failed an audition to be the Milkybar Kid: an advert creation that pushed white chocolate on gluttonous British children. Two decades later, having repressed that early rejection, he completed a three-year teaching stint in Japan with help from world-class internet and a raft of bizarre DS titles. After a few weeks back in the UK, he's recently returned to Japan, heading up our coverage of a country that's obsessed with technology -- often in very unusual ways.
    191 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file