LG Display's 65-inch OLED prototype screen doesn't need speakers

According to LG Display, these "Crystal Sound" displays should make for a more immersive audio experience, with sound coming directly from the image you're watching, not from the sides or from underneath. In reality, the sound produced was a bit too tinny and weak -- there's obviously not much depth to work with when your speaker membrane is a very narrow OLED screen. The effect of the sound coming directly from within the screen is a cool one, it just needs a bit more oomph. At least it's something for the prototype engineers to work on in time for CES 2018.