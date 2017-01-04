Show More Results
LG Display's Crystal Sound OLED: First Look

LG Display's 65-inch OLED prototype screen doesn't need speakers

That's because it is one.

Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
33m ago in AV
    LG Display's best prototypes here at CES 2017 were definitely its unusual 65-inch OLED Ultra HD panels with speakers integrated right into the display itself. How does that work? It's all thanks to the slender nature of OLED tech, meaning an organic LED screen can act as a membrane for sound. A pair of tiny speaker drivers then deliver vibrations into the huge OLED screen, producing sound. (The entire screen itself vibrates while doing so.)

    According to LG Display, these "Crystal Sound" displays should make for a more immersive audio experience, with sound coming directly from the image you're watching, not from the sides or from underneath. In reality, the sound produced was a bit too tinny and weak -- there's obviously not much depth to work with when your speaker membrane is a very narrow OLED screen. The effect of the sound coming directly from within the screen is a cool one, it just needs a bit more oomph. At least it's something for the prototype engineers to work on in time for CES 2018.

