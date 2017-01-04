LG Display's new OLED TV panels bake in the sound system

These Crystal Sound displays, heralded as an industry first, host a sound system embedded directly into the panel, which LG Display explains is possible due to the space-saving nature of OLED tech (which doesn't required backlighting). Not only does this make the displays almost fully fledged TVs in their own right, but they apparently make for more immersive viewing since the sound comes from behind the picture, rather than "off-center" speaker setups. What kind of audio quality is achievable from this tech blend remains to be seen heard, but the real stamp of approval will come when manufacturers decide Crystal Sound is ready for retail TVs.