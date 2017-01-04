LG robots control your home and guide you through the airport

The company is also introducing Airbot, a Dalek-like machine that guides wayward travelers in the airport. It can provide travel info on its large display, and even walk you through the terminal if you're lost. You'll first see Airbot helping passengers at South Korea's Incheon airport later this year, and we won't be surprised if it spreads elsewhere.

The bad news? As we write this, LG hasn't said when you can get the Hub robots yourself, or how much they'll cost. And those details are important. They won't be as exciting if you have to wait for several months to see them, or if they're priced out of reach. We've seen some relatively reasonable prices for home robots so far, but there's no guarantee LG will follow suit.

