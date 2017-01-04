MacBook Pro accessory adds ports that the 2016 model lacks

As you know by now, you have to learn to embrace dongle-city if you want to buy Apple's latest products. A component supplier called OWC has unveiled a different kind of expansion solution for the 2016 MacBook Pro's lack of ports, though. It's called the DEC, and it's a slab that sticks to the bottom of the laptop to add up to 4TB of additional flash or SSD storage, an SD card slot, full-sized USB 3.0 ports and an Ethernet jack for wired internet.
That's a whole lot of additional features you might be missing from the older MacBooks. The downside is that it makes your new laptop as chunky as the 2012 model. From a depth of around 0.6 inches, you'll now have a machine that's almost an inch thick. OWC chief Larry O'Connor said they've been developing the concept for over three years. "[We] feel now is the perfect time for this ground-breaking product," he added.
The company doesn't have a release date and pricing info for the DEC yet, but it will showcase the accessory at CES this week.Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.