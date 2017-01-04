Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

MacBook Pro accessory adds ports that the 2016 model lacks

It makes the new laptop as chunky as the 2012 model, though.

Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
39m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
296 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

As you know by now, you have to learn to embrace dongle-city if you want to buy Apple's latest products. A component supplier called OWC has unveiled a different kind of expansion solution for the 2016 MacBook Pro's lack of ports, though. It's called the DEC, and it's a slab that sticks to the bottom of the laptop to add up to 4TB of additional flash or SSD storage, an SD card slot, full-sized USB 3.0 ports and an Ethernet jack for wired internet.

That's a whole lot of additional features you might be missing from the older MacBooks. The downside is that it makes your new laptop as chunky as the 2012 model. From a depth of around 0.6 inches, you'll now have a machine that's almost an inch thick. OWC chief Larry O'Connor said they've been developing the concept for over three years. "[We] feel now is the perfect time for this ground-breaking product," he added.

The company doesn't have a release date and pricing info for the DEC yet, but it will showcase the accessory at CES this week.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file