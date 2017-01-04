Mohu's wireless AirWave antenna makes cord-cutting simple

We got a peek at Mohu's wireless TV antenna last night, and this morning the company is releasing a few more details. The AirWave promises free TV "everywhere" across a variety of mobile and connected TV devices, since it catches the OTA signal and turns it into an IPTV stream for its app, sort of like a localized Aereo (RIP).

The antenna will cost $150 when it launches in "late" spring at Best Buy stores, and won't require any kind of subscription package for access. All it needs is power, access to local TV signals and WiFi, then you've got TV and the viewing app has a guide that integrates TV broadcasts with content from various streaming services.