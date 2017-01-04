Flow is a wearable that helps you avoid nasty air pollution

If you care about the environment, I can see the appeal. At CES, the team showed me the various LED combinations that you can trigger with a small, dimpled button on the front. Different colors clearly indicate the quality of the air around you; a second button press gives you an overview of the day, with each tiny light representing an hour or two hour block.

Flow works best when lots of people are using their devices simultaneously. Plume Labs will be collecting and comparing user data to create accurate, real-time pollution maps. The result will be an ever-evolving heat map with clearly defined routes to avoid and clean, picturesque spots to enjoy. Swiping through the Flow's companion app, I was able to tap on starred parks that had been logged as pollution-free zones. The challenge will be persuading users to take potentially longer routes around their city or hometown. If you're running late for work, for instance, would you still accept a detour to avoid a patch of smog?

I care about my health, but I'm not sure I care that much. Unfortunately for Plume Labs, I suspect many people feel the same way. That's a problem, because scale will be critical in order to realize its crowdsourced air-mapping dream. Still, it's a noble goal, and one that I can't help but admire. Flow's success will ultimately depend on its pricing -- if the sensor is cheap, curious souls might be willing to give it a try. If it's expensive, however, only the most green-thumbed individuals will take the plunge.

