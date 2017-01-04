Polaroid has a Nest Cam-like security camera, too

There are a number of options when it comes to wireless home security cameras that beam footage to your phone in a similar fashion to Nest Cam. Polaroid got into video a couple years ago with the tiny Cube and now it's showing off the Hoop camera that watches over your house at CES. The company touts ease of use as a key feature for the $199 unit, so hopefully your parents won't nag you to come over and install it. Like Nest and other cameras, Polaroid says the Hoop can distinguish between humans and pets with ease and it will also stop recording when you get home.
The minimal design of the Hoop means you can easily tuck it away without it becoming an eyesore. It captures video in 1080p at 30 frames per second and has a 140-degree field of view. What's more, the Hoop can be positioned both indoors and out, storing captured footage in the cloud for later access.
Yes, there's an app where you can get alerts, take a live look at your home and more. We took a quick look at the software and it seemed plenty capable of controlling the camera and letting you view clips from afar. Polaroid is expecting to ship the camera in Q2.Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.