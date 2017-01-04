Polaroid has a Nest Cam-like security camera, too

The minimal design of the Hoop means you can easily tuck it away without it becoming an eyesore. It captures video in 1080p at 30 frames per second and has a 140-degree field of view. What's more, the Hoop can be positioned both indoors and out, storing captured footage in the cloud for later access.

Yes, there's an app where you can get alerts, take a live look at your home and more. We took a quick look at the software and it seemed plenty capable of controlling the camera and letting you view clips from afar. Polaroid is expecting to ship the camera in Q2.