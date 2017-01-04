Samsung ventures back into PC gaming with the Notebook Odyssey

Like the more pedestrian Notebook 9 (also announced today at CES), the Odyssey also makes use of Intel's seventh-generation Core i7 processors, but in this case you can squeeze in up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and have multiple storage options too; one machine can take SSDs up to 256GB and hard drives up to 1TB at the same time. Don't worry about squeezing pretty visuals out of the thing either: It ships with one of NVIDIA's full-power GTX1050 GPUs. Samsung let us play some Overwatch on a demo machine (that new Oasis map, natch), and the whole thing was pleasantly smooth. I'm still not sold on the exterior design, but there's definitely plenty of power in sealed away in this frame.

If your games need even more room to breathe, Samsung will eventually have you covered. That 17.3-inch model is still in the works, and it comes with a multi-color backlit keyboard and a reasonably bright, 300-nit display.

Our time in Samsung's demo room was limited, but Samsung first steps into PC gaming seem to be strong ones. If you're feeling good about Samsung's approach, you'll be able to get the smaller Odyssey for $1,199 and up this February, though it remains unclear when the bigger beast will be available. We do, however, know that the 17.3-inch model supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of solid-state storage.