Vine as we know it shuts down on January 17th

Vine was a much loved service among a handful of Engadget employees. The six-second loop was an inspired restriction, forcing artists to get creative with their shots and editing. These shots will still be possible through the Vine Camera app and Twitter, but it won't feel the same. Vine's community was special, whereas now the concept will exist as a tangental part of a much larger social platform. If you've been saving a great Vine idea, now's the time to shoot and post it. While its viewership is down -- people are clearly migrating to Instagram and YouTube -- it's a chance to make one final mark on the service.

Update - the Vine app will become the Vine Camera on Jan 17. Please download your Vines before then! More here: https://t.co/zrE1oDTx48 — Vine (@vine) January 4, 2017