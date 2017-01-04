Warner, Universal and Lionsgate promise Dolby Vision 4K Blu-ray discs

Ultra HD Blu-ray already features high dynamic range (HDR) video for better colors and contrast, but now a few more studios are promising to support the expanded Dolby Vision standard on their disc releases. Warner Bros., Universal and Lionsgate are on the list, although there's no mention of which specific movies will be released that way this year.

Until now, the only way to get video using Dolby's HDR tech has been via streaming like Netflix and Vudu, and the only Ultra HD Blu-ray player with support (so far) is the one from Oppo. Hopefully, that list will grow this week during CES.