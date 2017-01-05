Amazon's Alexa now lives inside a dancing robot

Amazon's Alexa, a voice-activated personal assistant, made its debut with the Echo speaker a couple of years ago. The company's advanced natural language processing technology made it easier for people to use their voice to get weather updates or ask questions instead of swiping for information on their personal devices. The convenience of the hands-free experience swiftly gained popularity and last year, Amazon reportedly sold millions of Echo (and Echo Dot) devices. But Alexa isn't restricted to the elliptical speaker anymore. The voice service has starting popping up in home devices, wearables, cars and even robots like the yoga-loving Lynx.

At a CES demo in Vegas this week, simple voice commands fired up the little robotic companion. Lynx broke into a dance, talked about the weather and even attempted to teach yoga. The machine also couples conversations with a facial recognition technology to personalize the experience. For instance, when dealing with a family, the robot can be programed to use its camera to match each person's face with their preferences. So it could greet someone with a name or even play their favorite music.

In addition to registering faces, the camera also serves as a surveillance tool. Through an accompanying app, Lynx owners can access the camera footage to check on their home or pets. While none of the robot's individual features are particularly novel, it's the combination of a popular voice-activated assistant and a new robotic form that makes the experience unique.

By gaining access to Amazon's advanced voice service, companies like Ubtech Robotics can extend the capabilities of their robots from home entertainment to personal assistance. On the other hand, by letting companies redefine the physical form of its cloud-based technology, Amazon seems to be building an entire ecosystem around Alexa.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.

(Cherlynn Low contributed to this report.)