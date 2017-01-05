Dell's new XPS 27 is an all-in-one with ten speakers and a lot of power

That audio will accompany a bright, 17-inch 3,840 x 2,160 display with 100-percent Adobe RGB colorspace, available in both touch and non-touch configurations -- and that display will be powered by a 6th generation Intel core i7-6700 or i5-6400 CPU and optional AMD R9 M470X and M485X GRAPHICS. Paired with up to 32GB of RAM and as much as 2TB of HDD storage (or 1TB if you prefer solid state drives), the XPS 27 has plenty of power. It has quite a lot of ports too, including five USB plugs, HDMI out, USB type-C and an ethernet port.

The only thing that seems to be missing from the machine is stylus support -- the XPS 27's articulating arm allows its screen to lay as flat as Microsoft's Surface Studio, but gives artists now to draw on it. If you can live without that, however, it could be a good Surface competitor. The Dell XPS 27 is available now, and starts at $1,499.



