Oral-B's latest smart toothbrush has one fatal flaw

Unfortunately, this means that you have to mount your phone to your bathroom mirror to take advantage of this feature. And thus the dark side of connected devices rears its ugly head yet again. But even if you don't usually want to do that, the Genius 8000 also can alert you to when you're brushing with too much pressure. It'll also keeps track of how long you're brushing and will bug you to make sure you're spending enough time cleaning your pearly whites.

Even without all this connected trickery, electric toothbrushes have a lot going for them -- so if you're the type to wear a Fitbit and catalog the rest of your health and activity, why not start tracking how you treat your teeth as well?