Google bought a company to improve Hangouts call quality

Google singled out Hangouts and its enterprise equivalent, Chromebox for Meetings, as two products that could benefit from the tech. Since it's now targeting business clientele with Hangouts, and focusing on consumers with Allo and Duo, the news is mostly business oriented, on the face of it. However, there's no reason why it won't trickle down to consumers, as the tech is exactly the same.

On its website, the Limes Audio team said it was "grateful to all of our customers, suppliers, partners, investors and other supporters." That suggests it might be shutting down its main operation and moving in with Google, as is normally the case with companies acquired by Big G. In any case, if you use Hangouts or other apps, expect to see, or rather hear, the tech in later Google product rollouts. Terms, of course, were not disclosed.