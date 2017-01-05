Smart stove knobs help you prevent a house fire

The knobs are battery-based and will need recharging, but you won't always need to pull out your phone for advanced functions. You can tap the knob to set inactivity timers, with light cues letting you know how much time is left.

This isn't a trivial purchase. You're looking at a pledge of at least $199 (typically $239) to get a standard kit with four knobs and a sensor. Also, you'll have to wait until December to get yours if you aren't eager enough to spend $999 and become a beta tester. Consider this, though: most standard ranges cost several hundred dollars or more, and the connected kind is more expensive than that. So long as you aren't looking for more sophisticated control (such as for the oven underneath), this promises to be a bargain.

