Instagram photos now look better on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

According to a short statement on Krieger's Twitter, Instagram's support for wide color capture has been rolled out to almost all users, noting that the feature has slowly been trickling onto user's phones since the app's last update. Users of Apple Live Photos will find that those import seamlessly now too -- converting into Boomerang photos via Instagram Stories. Small updates, to be sure, but a definite boon for iPhone users. After all, who doesn't like more vivid photos?