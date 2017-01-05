Klipsch Hertiage headphones mix leather, wood and quality sound

As you might expect, Klipsch is promising audiophile-grade sound quality here with attention to clarity and the more subtle audio details. Biocellulose drivers and free-edge diaphragms with the wood construction means the headphones work more like freestanding speakers than regular ol' plastic headphones. While the version pictured here is wired, Klipsch says wireless and noise cancelling versions are on the way as well. The company isn't talking price just yet, but perhaps we will get that info when we go try these out later in the week.

