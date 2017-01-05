Porn is back at CES, but good luck finding it

This is Naughty America, one of the world's most prolific purveyors of virtual reality porn, but the scene inside S115 is not what you'd expect. There are no naked women, not even a single booth babe -- just a row of cocktail tables containing VR headsets, wash clothes and disposable headset protectors. A crew of spokespeople mill around in front of a step-and-repeat, tiled with safe-for-work box covers.

It's not until you slip on one of those headsets that you see exactly what Naughty America is selling.

Porn's return doesn't scream "sex!" it sighs "loneliness." When we arrived at this sexual Siberia just over an hour after the CES show floor opened, the room was nearly empty, save for the demo stations and a handful of Naughty America employees. The mood was tense.

After a strong showing at E3 this year and a long campaign for an official presence at CES, Ian Paul, Naughty America's CIO, says the company agreed to a list of stipulations that would allow them to exhibit. But just moments after the doors opened at CES 2017, that list of stipulations was still in flux. Among others things, Paul told us, the company was prohibited from opening its doors or posting a sign. Its spokespeople, dressed in simple black Naughty America t-shirts and blue jeans were allowed to walk the show floor, but not allowed to stand still.

All they want to do is put some VR boobs in your face.

The Naughty America staff spent the first few minutes of our appointment trying to come to a compromise with the CTA (CES' parent organization) and wondering if an official presence was ultimately the right idea.

This sort of precarious back and forth with the CTA should come as no surprise. While the CTA has said that Naughty America is being held to the same standards as mainstream exhibitors, it's had a long history of not fully embracing the intersection of sex and tech.

From the early 1980s until 1998 when the AVN founder Paul Fishbein started an independent show for the porn industry, CES had an adult software section where porn stars and adult filmmakers openly displayed their products. But, Fishbein says, after years of being tucked away off the show floor and being treated like "second-class citizens" his clients began to push for their own show. And so AEE was born.

Just as I prepared to leave S115, Naughty America received word from CES that they would be allowed to open one door onto the show floor. They put a nondescript sign out front bearing the company's name and a slow trickle of conventioneers began to appear. As the room began to fill the mood shifted from tension to child-like exuberance. If those last moments were any sign, attendees are ready for porn's return. It remains to be seen if the same can be said for the CTA.