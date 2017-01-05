Razer built a laptop with three screens because why not?

Each screen measures 17.3 inches with 4K resolution -- that's 12k total (11520 x 2160) viewing space. They slide out from the central lid chassis under their own power and autonomously position themselves to create a full 180-degree viewing area, powered by NVIDIA's Surround View technology, which enables programs to spread a single image across multiple monitors. All of the computer's wiring is internal so you won't have to worry about snagging power cords as the screens deploy.

The Valerie also utilizes Razer's short-throw keyboard, an all-aluminum case and the computing prowess of the 17-inch Blade Pro. That means it's fully compliant with the hardware requirements for both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Even with all that extra hardware, though, the Valerie measures 1.5 inches thick and weighs less than 12 pounds -- granted, that's pretty portly, even by gaming laptop standards, but not quite heavy enough to fully restrict it to a stationary role on your desk. There's no word yet on pricing, availability or even key specs like the CPU, GPU and memory. That said, we do expect to get hands-on with this thing here at CES, so perhaps we can glean more about the internals, at the very least.

