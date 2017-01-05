Razer puts its Chroma system in a projector

Razer is also working on a concept Chroma projector, dubbed Project Ariana, which will use a wide-angle fisheye lens to broadcast real-time video of your game onto an adjacent wall, creating drive-in movie-levels of immersion in your living room. There will be no need to calibrate these visuals thanks to a pair of 3D depth-sensing cameras that can automatically detect and account for variables like room lighting and furniture.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.