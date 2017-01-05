Show More Results

Samsung's 2017 CES Event in Under 10 Minutes

Samsung at CES 2017: Everything you need to know

Something something smoke.

Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
21m ago
    Samsung's grand CES media conference was actually pretty short -- especially for an electronics giant that makes so many different things.. The company's execs took to stage to note the "challenging" year Samsung's had -- and there were no new phones for plenty of reasons. (You can probably expect something around Spring.)

    So no exploding phones?

    Like I said. However, It didn't stop commenters on the company's own live stream tearing into Samsung for the entire show.

    So what did Samsung have for CES?

    A stylish Chromebook Pro, some incredible-looking 4K QLED TVs and a very interesting "no-gap wall mount"...

    If you find wall mounts interesting.

    Well, sure. Oh and a ridiculous washer-dryer that combines two washers with (wait for it) two dryers.

    How filthy does Samsung think we are?

    Well the secondary dryer is passive, stationary one that's ideal for drying your plushies and pillows. So there's that.

    Hot take: No phones, but more big beautiful 4K TVs.

    Don't say: Wait, didn't a Samsung washing machine explode last year? Why would you want two?

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.
    In this article: av, ces2017, gear, home, samsung, video
    By Mat Smith @thatmatsmith
    Mat once failed an audition to be the Milkybar Kid: an advert creation that pushed white chocolate on gluttonous British children. Two decades later, having repressed that early rejection, he completed a three-year teaching stint in Japan with help from world-class internet and a raft of bizarre DS titles. After a few weeks back in the UK, he's recently returned to Japan, heading up our coverage of a country that's obsessed with technology -- often in very unusual ways.
