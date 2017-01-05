Simplehuman made a trashcan you can open with your voice

It sounds pretty silly at first, but it's actually potentially pretty useful if you have both hands full of food scraps. Of course, you could also just get a trash can with a foot pedal, but maybe you don't like those for aesthetic or design reasons. The Sensor Can also has motion sensors so you can also wave your hand over it to open it and pretend you're a Jedi (These are not the orange peels you're looking for), and those sensors also prevent the lid from closing if you're not done tossing stuff away.

Simplehuman's voice-activated trash can #ces2017 A video posted by Nicole Lee (@nicolenerd) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Simplehuman's already made a Sensor can with just a motion sensor, but this is their first with voice control. There are two versions of the Sensor Can with Voice Control -- one is a single bin, while another has two bins for separating out the recycling. We tried it out here at CES, and it actually worked pretty well despite the loud din of the crowd. You can also say "close can" to shut it.

The single bin trashcan will be available for $180 while the double bin version will retail for around $250. Both should be on store shelves in March. According to a rep we spoke to, the controls can be localized to different countries, so the command might "Abierto" in Mexico, for example. It doesn't look like you can change the command yourself though, which is a bummer, because I'd love to be able to say "Open the pod bay doors, Hal" to throw away the trash.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.