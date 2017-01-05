I took a nap on Sleep Number's auto-adjusting smart bed

Intrigued? I sure am. Sleep Number had a demo unit at CES this year, so of course I jumped at the chance to lie down and take a load off. (It makes a nice change from running between convention halls, anyway.) Here's what I know: It's a super comfortable mattress, with just the right balance of squishiness and rigid support. Secondly, it's positively monstrous, positioning your body high above the floor. As for the promised smarts, well, I have bad news. The version I saw was out of action (a problem with the Bluetooth connection, apparently) so I could only imagine how it would respond to my pretend nighttime fidgeting. Bummer.

Regardless, it's an intriguing product. There's a foot warmer at the bottom of the bed that will turn on before you clamber in at the end of a long day. Some lights underneath the frame will turn on automatically when you get up in the middle of the night. The bed's underlying platform, SleepIQ, will even liaise with your favorite apps, such as Fitbit and Nest, to further learn and adapt to your body. Sleep Number isn't the only company developing smart beds, however. There's the Balluga, for instance, which promised a similar level of comfort on Kickstarter last year.

Sleep Number promises to ship the bed in the first half of 2017. Pricing is still a mystery -- the company says it will be "similar" to the smart mattresses and frames it offers now -- but I expect it to be on the high end. (The necessary sensors, motors and dual air chambers in the mattress probably don't come cheap.) It'll certainly be more expensive than the beds I normally buy -- but in return, I would be getting a completely different level of nighttime comfort. Whether that's worth it is a personal preference -- some will argue that you can't put a price on a good night's sleep.

