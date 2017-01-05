T-Mobile will pay you back if you don't use much data

You see, the network is dropping everything but its T-Mobile One plan as of January 22nd. Your legacy plan will remain intact, of course, but new customers should have only the one choice going forward. It's ostensibly about keeping things simple. That's true (you won't have to guess how much data you use), but it also means that you'll always have to pay extra for perks like HD video streaming.

At least you won't get any rude surprises on your bill. T-Mobile is switching to all-in pricing for One where the rates it lists are exactly what you pay -- there won't be hidden fees or taxes that hike the price beyond what you saw when signing up. This isn't an excuse to raise rates, the carrier says, and the previous "Un-contract" (which promises no price changes) now applies to One as well. The provider has a strong incentive to offer consistent bills, since you're more likely to regularly pay your bill if you know what the damage will be. Still, it's heartening news if you're tired of carriers hiding the true costs just to get your business.

