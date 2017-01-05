Tidal now offers studio-quality 'Master' audio

You'll have to be finicky about what you listen to and where. It's only available on the desktop at the moment, and a large chunk of Tidal's catalog isn't included. It's not specific about who's getting the Master treatment, but you'll mostly have to be content with Warner Music Group artists. There are notable exceptions to the rule, though, such as Beyoncé. If Tidal can widen its offerings, though, it'll be good news for both the company and you. It'll be easier to choose Tidal over Spotify or Apple Music if you know you'll get fidelity that just isn't possible at other streaming giants.