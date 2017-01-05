Xiaomi flaunts a white model of its bezel-free Mi MIX phone

To better squeeze the unusually-shaped 17:9 display into that size, Xiaomi placed a piezoelectric actuator behind the glass to produce audible sound for phone calls. It also uses a reduced-size rear camera sensor that made the lack of a forehead possible. The rest of the specs are equally impressive -- you can get the full picture in our hands-on post.

The rumored white version, which has a pearl-like, scratch-resistant finish that Xiaomi described as "unique" and is coming out later this year in China. Xiaomi didn't mention the price, but the older black model starts at 3,499 yuan, or around $516, which is actually a lot for a Xiaomi device. There's no word of US availability for either model.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.