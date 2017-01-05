Order around this Samsung refrigerator with your voice

However, if Alexa and Google Home have taught us anything, the days of having to physically interact with our devices are coming to a close. Samsung is right on that curve: you can talk to the Family Hub 2.0 fridge and ask it to do a handful of tasks for you. You can add items to a grocery list or shopping cart in InstaCart and even check out using your voice, have it launch apps like Pandora, and have the fridge read back recipes to you.

In some ways, this makes a lot of sense. The kitchen is often a dirty place, and being able to have a hands-free assistant is definitely useful. Of course, for the vast majority of people, it'll make way more sense to spend $180 on the Amazon Echo rather than spend upwards of $5,000 on a new fridge whose "smart" features will be out of date in a few years. But hey, if you're building a new kitchen and want the fanciest fridge you can get, this is certainly a contender. That said, I might rather have LG's Alexa-enabled refrigerator instead.