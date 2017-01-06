All NYC subway stations will have cell service by January 9th

The cell service is slightly behind schedule, since the initial plan was to have every station connected in 2016. However, Cuomo and crew are quick to stress that this shouldn't cost New Yorkers a cent. Key partner Transit Wireless spent "well over" $300 million on deploying both phone and WiFi access, but it should recoup its investment through sharing revenue from the network's services.

Not everyone will be enthusiastic. If you were hoping that the subway station would be a brief respite from people constantly using their phones on the streets, you'll be disappointed. And if you do appreciate service underground, you'll still have to go without in the tunnels. However, it's hard to deny the conveniences and safety advantages, especially in a city that practically revolves around its transportation grid.