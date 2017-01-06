Apps that rely on Google Hangouts won't work after April 25th

"At the Google Horizon event in September 2016, we previewed a new experience for Hangouts focused on meetings," The updated FAQ reads. "In order to streamline our efforts furhter, we will be retiring the Google+ Hangouts API." According to Google, the integration simply isn't needed anymore. "Hangouts is now turning to focus on enterprise use cases."

This is hardly a surprise -- Google outlined its vision for Hangouts' new market early last year -- but it is a bummer for apps that rely on the platform like PingPong Hangouts, Draw with your Face and Roll20. Still, some apps will still have access to Hangouts, but only if they qualify as enterprise communication tools, like Slack. Bummer.