Awesome Games Done Quick's charity video game marathon starts Sunday

The week starts on Sunday morning with Ape Escape 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, and doesn't stop until the the team finishes Undertale with the "true pacifist ending" almost a week later -- but along the way speedrunners will finish three more Zelda games, 9 Mario titles (including Mario Paint!) as well as games from the Dark Souls, Contra, Star Wars, Sonic the Hedgehog and Final Fantasy franchises. There are enough fan favourites to please anybody, but the group snuck in a few surprises: this year's schedule includes obscure japanese titles, indie games and even a couple of weird bootleg games. Ever hear of "Donkey Kong 5: The Journey of Over Time and Space?" We hadn't either.

So take a day off, unwind and start off 2017 by enjoying amazing gameplay for a good cause. You can watch the whole show right here, or on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel.