Conan O'Brien's 'Clueless Gamer' skit gets a full TV show

Conan O'Brien's Clueless Gamer segment, where the talk show host struggles through (and pokes fun at) the latest video games, has become increasingly popular -- so much so that some studios pay for their games blasted in these skits (yep, they're advertisements). And TBS is keen to capitalize on that success. Hollywood Reporter understands that the network is developing a stand-alone Clueless Gamer TV series that will go into production in February. Most of the details have yet to be hashed out, but Conan would only executive produce the show, not host it.