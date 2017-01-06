David Byrne opens a neuroscience-themed art exhibit

As to why Byrne and Gaonkar are doing this? Experiments like this are a "form of theater," they argue. And even Byrne says it's one of the "more unexpected things" he's done, which is saying something for an artist who created a musical based on Imelda Marcos.

You'll want to plan a trip soon if you're curious, since the exhibit wraps up on March 31st. And it's not exactly something you'll do on a whim -- you're paying $45 for an hour-long experience. If you've ever wanted to see how an iconic musician puts his spin on the cutting edge of medicine, though, it might be worth a visit.