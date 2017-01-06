Show More Results

ICYMI: Be a big buck bounty hunter for drones

Channel your inner angry grandpappy and take drones out.

Kerry Davis, @mskerryd
1h ago in AV
Today on In Case You Missed It: Skyrocket's booth in the drone section of CES became an OK Corral for shooting down drones, to our utter satisfaction. The company unveiled its Sky-Viper GPS drone this CES and showcased its durability and quick movements by letting folks take aim at them with big air cannon guns. The drone costs $150 but the satisfaction of knocking one out of the air: Priceless.

As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @mskerryd.

And click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.

