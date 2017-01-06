The Game Boy is back from the dead... kind of

The Super Retro Boy is a four-button handheld console that's compatible with Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges. That's it. No magic features, no built-in games (although it will come with a multi-game cartridge with unspecified titles), no internet connection, no TV-out. Just brightness and volume dials, a headphone jack and an on-off switch. Up front are four action buttons (A, B, L and R), start and select keys, and an "HD" display (resolution details weren't available, but it seemed sharper than my Game Boy Micro's). Inside is a rechargeable battery good for 10 hours.

I played five minutes of F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, and it ran well. The d-pad was a little spongy, although the rep at the booth said that would be improved by the time the Super Retro Boy Launches. I'm not really a fan of the L and R buttons being above A and B, but again, the rep suggested Retrobit is looking into moving them around the back.

The Super Retro Boy will be priced at $80 when it launches in the US this summer. It's nice to see a company not throwing too much at a "retro" gaming device, and, if Retrobit can fix the flaws on the early prototype I tried, I'm definitely interested in picking one up.

