    The Engadget Podcast Ep 22: Filmore Jive

    Big screens, cheaper OLEDs and Razer's crazy concepts.

    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    22m ago in AV
    Senior editor Aaron Souppouris, senior HD editor Richard Lawler and senior editor Mat Smith join host Terrence O'Brien to talk about the tech announcements at CES that will shape 2017. Just like every year, it's a big TV show. LG, Samsung, Sony and plenty others came with their biggest and brightest sets. But it was LG that stole Lawler's heart with it's crazy thin W-series OLEDs. The group also chats about how OLEDs are quickly becoming cheaper and more readily available.



    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

    By Terrence O'Brien @TerrenceOBrien
    After a brief stint in the IT industry, Terrence made the transition to tech journalism and never looked back. Early in his career he took a particular interest in the intersection of technology and politics. Now, as Managing Editor at Engadget, he helps lead an impressive team of reporters that explore how that tech permeates our society. He's appeared on RT, NY1, The Brian Lehrer Show, WSJ Radio and ABC Radio. In his down time Terrence brews beer and collects hobbies at an alarming rate.
