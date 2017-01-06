The Engadget Podcast Ep 22: Filmore Jive

Senior editor Aaron Souppouris, senior HD editor Richard Lawler and senior editor Mat Smith join host Terrence O'Brien to talk about the tech announcements at CES that will shape 2017. Just like every year, it's a big TV show. LG, Samsung, Sony and plenty others came with their biggest and brightest sets. But it was LG that stole Lawler's heart with it's crazy thin W-series OLEDs. The group also chats about how OLEDs are quickly becoming cheaper and more readily available.
Relevant links:
- LG Display's 65-inch OLED prototype screen doesn't need speakers
- LG's new OLED TVs are so thin they have to be wall mounted
- I want Sony's new 4K OLED TV in my home
- Samsung's QLED 4K TVs look better, thanks to metal quantum dots
- Razer built a laptop with three screens because why not?
- Razer's projector turns your gaming room into a hippie freakout
You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.
Subscribe on Google Play Music
Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.