Tinder VR is part social commentary, part huge disappointment

Initially, the goggles feel like any other typical Oculus or Galaxy Gear-style VR headset. Elastic straps connect each stranger to a plastic chamber ... and that then connects to your partner's pair of eye holes. That's it. You then stare into a strangers' eyes, trying not to freak out.

It's a short sensation (I only lasted a few seconds), but nothing about it is virtual reality. The stall paired together absolute strangers in an effort to make sparks fly. While I doubt any of the pairs were rushing off to immediately get married (or hook up), Tinder's spokespeople said it had initiated conversations between people. Virtual reality is still a very isolating technology, but Tinder tried (in its way) to make it at least a little bit more personal.

The company was also very much aware that this was a bit of a frivolous PR grab rather than the future of app-based dating. And a bit of silly is fine. This is CES.