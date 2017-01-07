Climate change could bleach most coral reefs within the century

The researchers believe coral reefs around the globe will start going through annual severe bleaching by mid-2050s. Since reefs serve as whole ecosystems, their deaths will also kill a lot of other organisms. In their paper, the scientists call for "adaptive resilience-based management of reefs," which involve "shaping human-environment interactions through management actions that reduce sensitivity to climate threats." In other words, there's really no solution other than to do what we can to mitigate the impacts of climate change. You can read the scientists' study that's backed by UN Environment, World Wildlife Fund and the University of Miami on Nature.