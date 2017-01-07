David Copperfield: 'I come to CES to get inspired'

CES is many things to many people. For the most part, it's the grease that keeps the mechanics of technology running for the rest of the year. For some, though, it's a veritable treasure trove of potential magic. Literally. David Copperfield, a stalwart on the Las Vegas strip and legendary magician isn't just a fan of the show, he walks the floor every year looking for technology he can use in his illusions. Naturally, he wouldn't tell us exactly what he's incorporated into his act, but we bet it's more magical than a voice activated trash can.
David, and his Exectutive Producer Chris Kenner also brought along some historical artifacts to show the technology in use almost two hundred years ago. The clever engineering and simple effect are principles that David clearly gets excited about. In the video above, he also reveals how modern technology like the internet and YouTube both help and hinder the magic process.Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.