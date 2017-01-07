Hushme's voice-masking headset could save your sanity

Even better, there are ways two ways that your conversations are shielded from the world at large. A pair of thick cushy pads does a decent job muffling your voice, but the Hushme team added a series of sounds that'll play through some external speakers to obscure things even further. I know what you're thinking: wouldn't that also disrupt the peace and quiet around you? You bet! Normally that would be a dealbreaker for a device tailor-made to keep the decibels down, but the list of extant and forthcoming sounds might make the whole thing worth it.

A Hushme staffer, for instance, strapped on the headset and let the sounds of some R2-D2-style beeping drown out his explanation of the company's plans. Heavy, Darth Vader-ish breathing is a potential option too, as are more soothing choices like the sound of rain or a gentle wind.

What's more, Hushme reps floated the idea of straight-up voice changing as a possibility, which is thematically a little silly when you consider the device's goals. Really, we'll just have to wait and see -- Hushme plans to get a crowdfunding campaign going this year, and the headset is expected to sell for around $200.