Microsoft's connected car platform will put Cortana on the road

"This is not an in-car operating system or a 'finished product;'" Microsoft's EVP for Business Development Peggy Johnson wrote in the announcement. "It's a living, agile platform that starts with the cloud as the foundation."

Built on top of Azure, the platform will be available as a public preview later this year and it will actually bring some of Microsoft's core products like Cortana, Office 365 and Skype for Business into production vehicles. With a unified cloud and access to a vehicle's sensor and usage information, Microsoft envisions cases where your car already knows you're headed out to your morning meeting once you get in and can automatically pull up driving directions.

As Bloomberg reports, Nissan will be the first to bring features built on Microsoft's platform to market. During a demo at CES, Renault-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn showed off how Cortana could bring up a driver's schedule, offer shortcuts to driving destinations and even engage an auto-parking feature. Since this is a platform and not an off-the-shelf system like Microsoft's Sync entertainment systems, various automakers will be able to implement all or some of the services and integrate them into their vehicles as they see fit. According to Microsoft, Toyota, Volvo and BMW are also planning to implement some of the platform's features into their own connected cars.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.