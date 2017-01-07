NVIDIA's helping Mercedes build artificially intelligent cars, too

Audi's plans to build AI-powered autonomous vehicles may have taken center stage during NVIDIA's CES press conference, but it's not the only automaker working with the company. NVIDIA announced its building smart vehicles with the folks at Mercedes-Benz, too. "Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA share a common vision of the AI car," NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang said. "At this point, it is clear AI will revolutionize the future of automobiles."
The two firms have been working together for about three years now, and their product is almost ready for market. According to Mercedes-Benz' Sajjad Khan, its first NVIDIA AI-enabled vehcile should be ready within a year -- which should beat Audi's planned Level 4 autonomous vehicle to market by a wide measure.
