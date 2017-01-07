Show More Results

The best coffee table of CES

“In this house we use coasters on our giant gamepads."

Aaron Souppouris, @AaronIsSocial
48m ago in Gadgetry
After weeks of trials and tribulations, I'm excited to announce Engadget's Best of CES winner in the hotly contested coffee table category: Retrobit's Mega Table.

Okay, so I've only seen one coffee table at CES, and I'm also not in charge of our awards. But the Mega Table is pretty great anyway. It's a wooden coffee table with a giant wooden d-pad and action buttons, that can be used to control all manner of games consoles.

The device here is just a prototype, but Retrobit is planning on heading to a crowdfunding site to make it a reality. At an estimated $500, it's not exactly an impulse buy, but I've bought more expensive coffee tables in my time, and its dual-purpose design might make it an interesting conversation piece for your games room.

Edgar Alvarez contributed to this report.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.

By Aaron Souppouris @AaronIsSocial
Aaron writes about design, technology, video games, and whatever 'culture' is supposed to be. After cutting his teeth at The Verge, he joined Engadget as a Senior Editor in 2014. In his spare time he enjoys scouring the world for beautiful furniture, taking long walks on the beach, training orphaned dolphins, and making up facts about himself.

Ethics: Aaron's partner is an employee of a video game publisher. She also writes various games, comics and other fiction. Aaron will never have input on coverage related to that work.
