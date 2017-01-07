The best coffee table of CES

After weeks of trials and tribulations, I'm excited to announce Engadget's Best of CES winner in the hotly contested coffee table category: Retrobit's Mega Table.

Okay, so I've only seen one coffee table at CES, and I'm also not in charge of our awards. But the Mega Table is pretty great anyway. It's a wooden coffee table with a giant wooden d-pad and action buttons, that can be used to control all manner of games consoles.

The device here is just a prototype, but Retrobit is planning on heading to a crowdfunding site to make it a reality. At an estimated $500, it's not exactly an impulse buy, but I've bought more expensive coffee tables in my time, and its dual-purpose design might make it an interesting conversation piece for your games room.