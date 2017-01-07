Tell this robot to graffiti a wall for you

We've seen a fair share of weird things at CES 2017 already, but there was one outside the Las Vegas Convention Center that surprised a few of us Engadget editors yesterday. As we were walking toward the event, we came across an unattended (and seemingly unnamed) robot that takes voice commands to show off its spray painting skills. While it is obviously no Banksy, it's yet another example of how Bluetooth devices are being used to control stuff around you. Sure, this isn't the most practical use for voice commands, but you can't deny how neat the project is.