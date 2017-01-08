ICYMI: Voice integration in your fridge and car

Today on In Case You Missed It: It's our final show from CES so we're taking you on a quick tour of some of the voice integration in cars and appliances available at the show. Ford, Chrysler, Hyundai and the rest all have integration deals with either Amazon Alexa or Google, and sometimes, both. For the home, Samsung and LG both unveiled smart refrigerators that use Alexa. LG's Smart InstaView uses webOS to run Amazon Alexa to let you play music, control the temperature of your fridge, pull up recipes and more.

