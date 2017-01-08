Show More Results

ICYMI: Voice integration in your fridge and car

Alexa, why are you suddenly in everything?

Kerry Davis, @mskerryd
1h ago in Home
Today on In Case You Missed It: It's our final show from CES so we're taking you on a quick tour of some of the voice integration in cars and appliances available at the show. Ford, Chrysler, Hyundai and the rest all have integration deals with either Amazon Alexa or Google, and sometimes, both. For the home, Samsung and LG both unveiled smart refrigerators that use Alexa. LG's Smart InstaView uses webOS to run Amazon Alexa to let you play music, control the temperature of your fridge, pull up recipes and more.

As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @mskerryd.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.

