Immersit Vibes puts a rumble pack in your sofa

I enjoyed a quick demo, and it certainly adds something to the cinematic experience. If you've ever been to a so-called "4D" movie, you'll know more or less what to expect. But if you haven't, imagine a sofa vibrating along with the action, and you're most of the way there. You control the level of intensity of the rumble via a button on the pods under the feet of the sofa, so there's no app to get in the way.

I've tried both products Immersit makes, and while the 4D Motion is fun, the Vibes feels a little more accessible. The rumbling sensation might not be for everyone, but it definitely adds an extra sensory element to the movie experience. I imagine gaming is particularly well suited to the Vibes, and the same goes for VR. With VR your primary senses are overwhelmed, so the vibrations would add a welcome tactile element.