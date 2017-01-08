Nokia's new owner launches its first Android smartphone

In HMD's announcement, it revealed that it decided to launch Nokia 6 in China, since it's a "strategically important market" with hundreds of millions of users.

"The decision by HMD to launch its first Android smartphone into China is a reflection of the desire to meet the real world needs of consumers in different markets around the world. With over 552 million smartphone users in China in 2016, a figure that is predicted to grow to more than 593 million users by 2017, it is a strategically important market where premium design and quality is highly valued by consumers."

The company doesn't have an exact release date yet, but it will start selling Nokia 6 early this year for 1,699 Chinese yuan ($246) on JD.com.