Sony kills its pay-per-view streaming service on PlayStation 3

Planning on watching this year's UFC and WWE specials on Sony's Live Events Viewer app? Hope you have a PlayStation 4, then -- the company has announced that its killing pay-per-view streaming for PS3 users. After January 10th, the PlayStation 3 version of the Live Events Veiwer will no longer function. On-demand and live content will still be available on the PS4 version of the Live Events, but the app that started it all will be retired. Don't have a PlayStation 4, but have some left over purchases you need to watch? Carve out some time before Tuesday morning and marathon through. Unless, you know, you want to upgrade.