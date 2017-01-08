Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Sony kills its pay-per-view streaming service on PlayStation 3

PlayStation's Live Events Viewer is now a PS4 exclusive. 

Sean Buckley, @seaniccus
34m ago in AV
Comments
285 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Planning on watching this year's UFC and WWE specials on Sony's Live Events Viewer app? Hope you have a PlayStation 4, then -- the company has announced that its killing pay-per-view streaming for PS3 users. After January 10th, the PlayStation 3 version of the Live Events Veiwer will no longer function. On-demand and live content will still be available on the PS4 version of the Live Events, but the app that started it all will be retired. Don't have a PlayStation 4, but have some left over purchases you need to watch? Carve out some time before Tuesday morning and marathon through. Unless, you know, you want to upgrade.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file